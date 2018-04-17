Lauryn Hill has announced a tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, during which she will perform her classic 1998 solo debut album in full. The tour begins July 5 in Virginia Beach and ends October 10 in St. Louis, with dates on both U.S. coasts and Canada in between. Its announcement follows Hill’s performance paying tribute to the late Nina Simone at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend.

See the full tour dates below.

Lauryn Hill Miseducation 20th anniversary tour dates

July 5 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 8 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 11 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

July 15 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

July 18 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 20 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 22 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

July 25 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 29 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium

July 31 — Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

August 02 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 03 — Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre

August 05 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 08 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

September 09 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 12 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

September 14 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park

September 15 — Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center

September 20 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

September 24 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

September 26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rock Amphitheatre

September 29 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

September 30 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 03 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

October 05 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena