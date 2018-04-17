News \
Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour
Lauryn Hill has announced a tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, during which she will perform her classic 1998 solo debut album in full. The tour begins July 5 in Virginia Beach and ends October 10 in St. Louis, with dates on both U.S. coasts and Canada in between. Its announcement follows Hill’s performance paying tribute to the late Nina Simone at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend.
See the full tour dates below.
Lauryn Hill Miseducation 20th anniversary tour dates
July 5 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 8 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 11 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier
July 15 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach
July 18 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
July 20 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
July 22 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
July 25 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 26 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 29 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium
July 31 — Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
August 02 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
August 03 — Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre
August 05 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
August 08 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas
September 09 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 12 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
September 14 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park
September 15 — Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center
September 20 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
September 24 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
September 26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rock Amphitheatre
September 29 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
September 30 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 03 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
October 05 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena