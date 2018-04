Ariana Grande Performs “No Tears Left To Cry” with Kygo at Coachella: Watch

After releasing her single “No Tears Left To Cry” Friday morning, Ariana Grande was spotted on Instagram riding somewhere on a helicopter with boyfriend Mac Miller. As Variety reported, and you may have guessed, they flew to Coachella! Grande joined Kygo during his set to perform the song live for the first time. It’s Grande’s first release since tragedy struck her concert last May in Manchester, UK. Watch clips of the performance below.

I REALLY JUST WANT TO THANK KYGO FOR BRINGING ARIANA AS HIS GUEST OHBMY GOD THIS IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS HAPPENED TODAY @KygoMusic @ArianaGrande @coachella #ARICHELLA #NOTEARSLEFTTOCRY pic.twitter.com/xrqonkpYmO — matt (@wdgrande) April 21, 2018

Grande also covered Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing.”