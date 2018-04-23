Political Yard Signs Tease New Kurt Vile Album

Kurt Vile hasn’t released a proper solo album since 2015’s idiosyncratically punctuated and truly awesome b’lieve i’m goin down, but he did team up with Courtney Barnett for last year’s Lotta Sea Lice. This year Barnett is following that fun, low-stakes collaboration with her own new LP called Tell Me How You Really Feel, and from the looks of it Vile has a new one of his own in the pipeline.

Matador Records, Vile’s longtime label, posted a photo of some custom political yard signs to its various social media accounts this morning. The signs tout the Vile ’18 campaign — a tried-and-true promotional tactic for new albums in big election years.

Ween’s Michael Melchiondo (aka Dean Ween) has been teasing a collaborative album with Vile for some time — you may recall that Vile was present for a Dean Ween/Father John Misty jam session at Bonnaroo a couple years back — but given that the Matador promo team did not go for the obvious Vile/Ween ’18 gimmick, I’m guessing this one is a solo joint.

See the yard signs for yourself below. IMO they really whiffed on an opportunity to use the slogan “A change you can b’lieve in.”

A post shared by Matador Records (@matadorrecords) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:49am PDT



