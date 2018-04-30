Kim Kardashian’s ‘Ellen’ Interview Was Totally Unrevealing

Don’t look to Kim Kardashian to explain what’s going on with husband Kanye West, who’s spent the past few days trolling fans with “scoopity-poop” raps, palling around with his new right-wing commentator friends, and soliciting explanations of Civil Rights-era American political realignment from John Legend. Her appearance on today’s Ellen Degeneres Show was thoroughly unenlightening, largely because—according to a tweet from Kardashian—the segment was taped last week, before any of the above went down.

The most likable parts of Kim’s Ellen interview were about the growing West family. New baby Chicago’s birth by surrogate mother was “such a breeze” compared to her own medically complicated pregnancies, she said; two-year-old Saint is “a genius” and four-year-old North is learning to share. Kanye apparently spent part of Chicago’s birth in an adjoining room playing Connect 4, though Kim didn’t quite address whether or not he stopped doing that at some point:

Less revealing were Kim’s comments on the heavily publicized saga of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, a situation she called “not so private” (understatement!). “It’s a really sad situation all over,” she said, comparing the Khloé/Tristan drama to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna: “I kind of made this rule with my brother: If there’s a baby involved, I’m gonna keep it cute, keep it classy, try not to talk too bad. I’m gonna try not to say anything so negative.”

Even less revealing still: Kim’s explanation of Kanye’s return to Twitter, where the pre-taped Ellen interview really shows its age. Kanye didn’t give Kim any advance notice of his tweets, she said; she had to find out in her mentions. She didn’t address any of Kanye’s more recent alt-right-adjacent activities, which only reared their head (in public) later; the interview taping apparently predated even Kim’s damage-control thread of last Friday, when she chided media outlets for speculating about her husband’s mental health and asked, “He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?”

Ellen did inquire about one Kayne tweet in particular—but it was this comparatively harmless one, which by now feels old beyond its mere days:

Sometimes you have to get rid of everything — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

“He was talking about clarity, and he always talks about how we should not have our phones first thing in the morning,” Kim explained. “I think he was talking about cleansing.” Simpler times!