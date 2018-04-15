Watch Killer Mike Discuss Responsible Gun Ownership and the NRA on MSNBC

Last month during the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, the NRA shared a video interview with Killer Mike. In the clip, the rapper voiced his support for sensible gun ownership, suggesting that the black community could benefit from the cause that the NRA supports. After public backlash, Mike later released a video apologizing for the incident, saying that the video was “used as a weapon” against protesters and the “very noble work [they’re] doing.”

Today, Killer Mike sat down with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on her show AM Joy. In the episode, Reid pointed out that she’s been singled out in NRA social media campaign and in light of the rapper’s incident, asked if he recognizes that the NRA is “low-key threatening, particularly to people of color.”

“I’m sorry that an organization like the NRA has sunk to levels of all of us,” Mike said in response. “All of us have become very petty. What I did was petty. It could be argued what other people from the left and right did was petty.”

The two went on to discuss black gun ownership and the need for alternative organizations in support of black gun ownership. Watch a clip of the interview below and check out the full interview on MSNBC’s website.