Hear Kid Cudi Interpolate Smashing Pumpkins on “The Rage”

Kid Cudi has released a new song from the soundtrack to the movie Rampage staring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Titled “The Rage,” the song interpolates the guitar line from Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 single “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” which includes memorable, fury-filled lyrics itself, specifically the line: “Despite all my rage / I am still just a rat in a cage.” The single arrives as part of the soundtrack to the Brad Peyton-directed film, which also includes an original score by Andrew Lockington. Check out “The Rage” below.

