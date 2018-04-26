Kate Bush Writes New Emily Bronte Tribute for Memorial in U.K.

Kate Bush has been commissioned to pen a written tribute to Emily Bronte, which will displayed on a stone as part of a new memorial to Bronte and her equally celebrated sisters near the family’s home in the UK. Bush, of course, has already written one well-known tribute to the 19th-century novelist, that being her spectacular 1978 debut single “Wuthering Heights.”

The new memorial is being unveiled as part of the Bradford Literature Festival, the BBC reports, and will consist of four stones forming a trail between the Brotnes’ birthplace in Thornton and their family home in Haworth. Poets Carol Ann Duffy and Jackie Kay wrote the stones for Charlotte and Anne Bronte, respectively, and novelist Jeanette Winterson wrote the fourth, for the Brontes in general.

Bush said the commission to write the Emily Bronte passage was “an honour and, in a way, a chance to say thank you to her.” Watch the classic “Wuthering Heights” music video (featuring a slightly different version of the song from the single) below.