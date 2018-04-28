Is “Love Everyone” Really the Title of Kanye’s New Album?

Following the release of two new songs and a dramatic return to Twitter, Kanye West has continued to reveal new details about his upcoming album online. After tweeting out conversations with John Legend and others, West continued with a screenshot text conversation with presumably Wes Lang, an artist and frequent collaborator with West.

“This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams,” Kanye writes in the text. “The person who performed my mom’s final surgery.” Lang suggests that Kanye call the album “Love Everyone,” which the rapper appears enthusiastic about in the text.

In 2007, Adams performed a liposuction and breast reduction on Donda West, Kanye’s mother. One day after the procedure, Donda died of heart disease, owing to “multiple post-operative factors” associated with the surgery, an autopsy found.