Kanye West called Hot 97 on the air this morning, just to tell morning show Ebro Darden “I love you” over and over. On yesterday’s Ebro in the Morning broadcast, the radio host railed at length about Kanye’s recent tweets about right-wing pundit Candace Owens, who’d criticized Black Lives Matter activists for what she called their “victim mentality.” Ebro also revealed yesterday that Kanye told him over the weekend that he “really [loves]” Donald Trump. Today’s call-in was presumably in response to all that, except instead of really talking, Kanye just keeps saying “I love you” and cheekily reciting Stevie Wonder. It’s a surreal several minutes that veers from sweet and funny to weird and disconcerting and back again. You can watch it via Hot 97 below.