Kanye Says He’s Producing a Nas Album to be Released in June

Nas will release a new album on June 15, according to a tweet on Sunday by Kanye West. West said he “hand-produced” the project, and joked that he’s “been chopping samples from the sunken place.” (Yeah, we know.)

Nas June 15th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Kanye has teased several projects online since returning to Twitter in recent weeks. According to the tweets, Pusha T will release an album on May 25, West will release a solo album on June 1, West and Kid Cudi will release a joint album titled Kids See Ghosts on June 8, and Teyena Taylor will release an album on June 22.

Yeezy produced beats on Nas’ 2002 compilation The Lost Tapes and 2006 album Hip Hop Is Dead, and Nas contributes a guest verse to West’s 2005 album Late Registration. The Queensbridge rapper released his 10th solo album Life Is Good in 2012.

Whether Kanye hits these deadlines now that he’s back on Twitter is anyone’s guess. In the meantime, listen to “We Major” below.