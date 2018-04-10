Kamasi Washington Announces New Double Album Heaven and Earth

Kamasi Washington has kept busy since releasing his 2015 triple album The Epic, contributing his sound to a ton of different projects and putting out one of his own, last year’s Harmony Of Difference EP. Today, the jazz virtuoso has announced his proper The Epic follow-up: a new double album called Heaven and Earth coming via Young Turks. “The Earth side represents the world as I see it outwardly, the world that I am a part of. The Heaven side represents the world as I see it inwardly, the world that is a part of me,” he explained in a tweet.

