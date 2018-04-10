Kamasi Washington — “Fists of Fury” and “The Space Travelers Lullaby”

Kamasi Washington is preparing to release his jazz, afrofuturist epic, the double album Heaven and Earth. With the announcement of the album comes two new tracks–one from each disc of the record–titled “Fists of Fury” and “The Space Travelers Lullaby.” The two songs are sprawling, meticulous arrangements that are as powerful as they are gorgeous. Specifically, “Fists of Fury” has the feel of an old ’70s blaxploitation score with it’s deep funk and swaggering energy, while “The Space Travelers Lullaby” is more delicate until it becomes triumphant and elegant.

Washington, who recorded the album with his band The Next Step and members of the West Coast Get Down collective, said the album is split into two parts. One side being labeled Earth and the other as Heaven.“The Earth side represents the world as I see it outwardly, the world that I am a part of,” Washington explained in a tweet. “The Heaven side represents the world as I see it inwardly, the world that is a part of me.”

Heaven and Earth will be released June 22nd. You can listen to both tracks below:



