Kacey Musgraves has released a video for “Space Cowboy,” one of the finest ballads from her recent Golden Hour album. It’s a dimly lit, mournful clip, featuring a break for a bad dinner date of sorts in the middle, and the cowboy rides out of town, leaving Kacey sitting alone wistfully in the light of the sun. Musgraves recently guested on the country-centric Elton John covers album Restoration and will perform on Saturday Night Live on May 12. Read our cover story about Musgraves here, and our Spin Essential review of Golden Hour here.