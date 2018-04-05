Jon Hassell Announces New Album Listening To Pictures (Pentimento Volume One), Releases “Dreaming”

Composer and trumpet player Jon Hassell is a seminal figure for fans of avant-garde, ambient, New Age, and world music. He’s collaborated with many experimental-minded figures in the rock world as well, lending his eerie, processed trumpetscapes to music featuring Brian Eno, David Byrne, Peter Gabriel, David Sylvian, and Björk. Hassell hasn’t released a solo album in nine years–since 2009’s Last Night the Moon Came Dropping Its Clothes in the Street–but has just announced a new record called Listening To Pictures (Pentimento Volume One), which is due out June 8 on his own label, Nyeda Records. He’s shared a very promising track from the project, “Dreaming,” which builds on an asymmetrical, pulsating loop with a tapestry of samples and ominous trumpet blasts. Listen below.