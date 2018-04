Not content to let Morrissey soak up all the headlines with his bad opinions about the state of the world, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has just released “The Tracers,” the first single from his third solo album The Comet. With a beefy picked bass line and energetic “hoo hoo!” refrain, it sounds like something late career U2 could have come up with, but a little less evangelical and a little more fun. Hear it below.