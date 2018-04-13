Watch John Prine Play “Summer’s End” With Sturgill Simpson and Brandi Carlile on Colbert

John Prine’s new album The Tree of Forgiveness is out today, and the acclaimed singer-songwriter celebrated with a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He performed the lead single from the album, the wistful ballad “Summer’s End,” with support from Sturgill Simpson on backing vocals and guitar and Brandi Carlile on backing vocals. Check out our review of Prine’s album–his first collection of original songs since 2005–here, and watch the intimate and poignant Colbert performance below.