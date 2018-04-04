Joan of Arc Announce New Album, Releases First Single “Truck”

After more than 20 years of wonked-out, impressionistic indie, Joan of Arc today announced a new LP, titled 1984. A press release calls this the “hundredth and one full-length album” from the band; SPIN could not verify that statement. As on the band’s previous release, the 2017 inauguration-day LP, He’s Got The Whole This Land Is Your Land In His Hands, 1984 sees Joan of Arc founder and *strong personality* Tim Kinsella in a less-prominent role, as Melina Ausikaitis delivers the vocal. Those two join Theo Katsaounis, Bobby Burg, and Jeremy Boyle to comprise this current lineup, which started gigging together back in 2015.

The band also released the first single from the record, “Truck,” a contemplation on outrunning the past, where Ausikaitis growls and coos amidst a field of dreamy synths, repeated bell tones, and muted orchestra hits. Listen below.

1984 drops June 1 on Joyful Noise Recordings.