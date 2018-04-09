News \
Jenny Lewis Announces Summer 2018 Tour Dates
Jenny Lewis has yet to officially announce a new solo album, but she is going on tour this summer. The new schedule adds a number of solo dates in the Southeast to previously announced appearances at Mountain Jam and Forecastle festivals, a Toronto performance with the National and Father John Misty, and a season-capping pair of Red Rocks shows with Beck in September.
Lewis’s most recent solo album was 2014’s excellent solo album The Voyager. In 2016, her side project Nice as Fuck released their self-titled debut. Last year, Voyager producer Ryan Adams documented a series of recording sessions with Lewis, producer Don Was, and other collaborators on his Instagram, but that project remains under wraps for now.
Tickets for Lewis’s summer tour are on sale this Friday, April 13. See all the dates in digital poster and text format below.
new dates this summer! tix are available on friday, the 13th.https://t.co/gIW6sXIkIs pic.twitter.com/f3ewor3ppI
— jenny lewis (@jennylewis) April 9, 2018
Jenny Lewis summer 2018 tour dates
June 11 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Basement East
June 12 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
June 13 — Bethlehem, Pennsylvania @ Musikfest Cafe
June 16 — New Haven, Connecticut @ College Street Music Hall
July 10 — Kanas City, Missouri @ The Truman
July 11 — Fayetteville, Arkansas @ George’s Majestic Theater
July 13 — Knoxville, Tennessee @ Bijou Theatre
July 15 — Asheville, North Carolina @ Orange Peel
July 24 — Morganville, West Virginia @ Metropolitan Theatre
July 25 — Buffalo, New York @ Asbury Hall
July 27 — Jersey City, New Jersey @ White Eagle Hall
July 31 — Charlottesville, Virginia @ Jefferson Theater
August 1 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ NCMA (with Father John Misty)
September 24 — Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks (with Beck)
September 25 — Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks (with Beck)