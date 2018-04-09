Jenny Lewis Announces Summer 2018 Tour Dates

Jenny Lewis has yet to officially announce a new solo album, but she is going on tour this summer. The new schedule adds a number of solo dates in the Southeast to previously announced appearances at Mountain Jam and Forecastle festivals, a Toronto performance with the National and Father John Misty, and a season-capping pair of Red Rocks shows with Beck in September.

Lewis’s most recent solo album was 2014’s excellent solo album The Voyager. In 2016, her side project Nice as Fuck released their self-titled debut. Last year, Voyager producer Ryan Adams documented a series of recording sessions with Lewis, producer Don Was, and other collaborators on his Instagram, but that project remains under wraps for now.

Tickets for Lewis’s summer tour are on sale this Friday, April 13. See all the dates in digital poster and text format below.

new dates this summer! tix are available on friday, the 13th.https://t.co/gIW6sXIkIs pic.twitter.com/f3ewor3ppI — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) April 9, 2018

Jenny Lewis summer 2018 tour dates

June 11 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Basement East

June 12 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

June 13 — Bethlehem, Pennsylvania @ Musikfest Cafe

June 16 — New Haven, Connecticut @ College Street Music Hall

July 10 — Kanas City, Missouri @ The Truman

July 11 — Fayetteville, Arkansas @ George’s Majestic Theater

July 13 — Knoxville, Tennessee @ Bijou Theatre

July 15 — Asheville, North Carolina @ Orange Peel

July 24 — Morganville, West Virginia @ Metropolitan Theatre

July 25 — Buffalo, New York @ Asbury Hall

July 27 — Jersey City, New Jersey @ White Eagle Hall

July 31 — Charlottesville, Virginia @ Jefferson Theater

August 1 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ NCMA (with Father John Misty)

September 24 — Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks (with Beck)

September 25 — Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks (with Beck)