With five days to go until the release of her latest album Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe has announced an extensive North American tour. Soul-funk vocal duo St. Beauty, who are part of Monáe’s Wonderland Records artistic collective, will join her as the supporting act.

Along with today’s tour news, Monáe has released an eye-catching new video for the album’s fourth and final advance single “I Like That.” Watch it and review the dates of the upcoming tour below. Dirty Computer is out this Friday, April 27; tickets for most of the newly announced tour dates are on sale next Wednesday, May 2.

Janelle Monáe 2018 North American tour dates

June 11 — Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

June 12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 13 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

June 16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 20 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

June 26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater

June 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

June 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

July 1 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

July 3 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

July 5 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

July 6 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul 7 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

July 9 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

July 10 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

July 11 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

July 16 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

July 18 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

July 20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 21 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

July 24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

July 26 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

July 27 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

July 28 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

August 4 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle