News \
Janelle Monáe Announces North American Tour, Releases “I Like That” Video
With five days to go until the release of her latest album Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe has announced an extensive North American tour. Soul-funk vocal duo St. Beauty, who are part of Monáe’s Wonderland Records artistic collective, will join her as the supporting act.
Along with today’s tour news, Monáe has released an eye-catching new video for the album’s fourth and final advance single “I Like That.” Watch it and review the dates of the upcoming tour below. Dirty Computer is out this Friday, April 27; tickets for most of the newly announced tour dates are on sale next Wednesday, May 2.
Janelle Monáe 2018 North American tour dates
June 11 — Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
June 12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 13 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
June 16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 20 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
June 26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater
June 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
June 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
July 1 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
July 3 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
July 5 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
July 6 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Jul 7 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
July 9 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
July 10 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
July 11 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
July 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
July 16 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
July 18 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
July 20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
July 21 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
July 24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
July 26 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
July 27 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
July 28 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
August 4 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle