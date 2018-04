So far, Janelle Monae has released three singles in the run-up to her third LP Dirty Computer: the swaggering “Django Jane,” Prince-like “Make Me Feel,” and slinky Grimes feature “Pynk.” Today, she drops “I Like That,” a midtempo anthem about finding strength in your own weirdness. In the chorus, Monae compares herself both to TLC and “the random minor note you hear in major songs.” Hear it below. The whole album arrives April 27.