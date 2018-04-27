Hear 48 Minutes of Unreleased Music From Jacques Greene

Yesterday afternoon, Jacques Greene manned the decks as guest DJ for an hour on the London-based online radio station NTS, and he used the opportunity to debut nearly an album’s worth of his own unreleased material. Fortunately for anyone who missed the broadcast, the full mix is now also available on YouTube.

The new tracks come about a year after Feel Infinite, Greene’s superb debut album, which itself arrived as the culmination of a years-long string of acclaimed singles and EPs. On first listen, the mix doesn’t represent a great departure from the neon-flecked synth sounds and R&B samples of the album. If anything, it is streamlined, less songy and composed and more straightforwardly dancefloor-oriented. Hear it below, and read Spin’s 2017 interview with Greene here.