Jack White Performs “Over and Over and Over” and “Connected By Love” on SNL: Watch

Jack White was the musical guest on last night’s Saturday Night Live, and in the wake of his new album Boarding House Reach, the songwriter performed the album tracks “Over and Over and Over” and “Connected By Love.” Backed by an organist and gospel choir, the songs took on a surprisingly soulful edge, which I guess makes sense given his recent fascination with disco and hip-hop, which he’s said have been particularly influential in the making of his new album. White also appeared on the show in a skit as part of a love triangle with John Mulaney, Luke Null, and Cecily Strong. Watch his performance below.