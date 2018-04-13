Jack White was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, and the musician and host managed to have a conversation that felt loose and freewheeling at times, rather than the stiff and self-consciously memeable snippets that the show generally produces. They talked about White’s polarizing new album Boarding House Reach, but also about their shared history as altar boys and the fact that both have recently authored children’s books. (White’s was an adaptation of his classic White Stripes tune “We’re Going to Be Friends.”) Most impressively, White cracked an actually funny joke about our dumb president that was so subtle and offhanded you might miss it if it weren’t for the howling it elicited from Fallon and the audience. Watch it below. The joke comes at about 2:30 in.