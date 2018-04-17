New York City hip-hop radio station Hot 97 has announced the lineup for its annual Summer Jam concert. The popular festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and will feature (Pulitzer Prize winner) Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne as headliners. From Swizz Beatz to Remy Ma to A$AP Ferg and A Boogie, prominent New-York-based talents young and older are rubbing up on the bill next to the likes of Rich the Kid, Famous Dex, and Tory Lanez. The show will take place on June 10 at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium just outside of NYC, and tickets will be on sale starting this Friday. Peruse the full lineup and watch the station’s announcement video below. Check out our feature “Does Hot 97’s Summer Jam Still Matter?” from last year.