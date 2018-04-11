Hop Along Release Video for “How Simple,” Announce Spring Tour

“Dance like nobody’s watching” is the mood for “How Simple,” the newest video from Hop Along off their album Bark Your Head Off, Dog. Lead singer Frances Quinlan is kinetic and untethered as she dances with a flashlight amongst the shadows of a darkened home, matching the peppiness and zen spirit of the lyrics. The video, directed by Derrick Belcham, follows Quinlan throughout the home, dancing in glee and wearing her emotions openly, passing by bandmates and eventually ending up in a strobed party amongst other women chanting along to the chorus in intoxicating fashion.

Hop Along have also announced a spring tour, tickets for which are currently on sale. Watch the video and check out the tour dates below:

US Tour Dates

5/1: Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

5/2: Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

5/3: Boston, MA @ Royale

5/5: Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

5/6: Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

5/7: Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

5/8: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

5/10: Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

5/11: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

5/12: Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

5/14: Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

5/15: Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

5/19: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/30: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/1: Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

6/2: Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

6/3: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

6/5: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

6/6: Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

6/8: Toronto, ON @The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

6/9: Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

6/10: Chicago, IL @ Metro

6/12: Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

6/13: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

6/16: Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

6/18: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/19: Austin, TX @ Barracuda

6/20:Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

6/22: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

6/23: Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar