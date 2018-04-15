Last night at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Heart’s Ann Wilson teamed up with Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains to perform a tribute to former Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell. Cornell took his own life in May at age 52. Wilson and Cantrell honor the late musician with a rendition of Soundgarden’s 1994 hit “Black Hole Sun,” appropriately backed by a night sky projection speckled with stars. Watch a clip of the performance below.