Rock Hall of Fame 2018: Heart and Alice in Chains Pay Tribute to Chris Cornell, Play “Black Hole Sun”
Last night at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Heart’s Ann Wilson teamed up with Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains to perform a tribute to former Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell. Cornell took his own life in May at age 52. Wilson and Cantrell honor the late musician with a rendition of Soundgarden’s 1994 hit “Black Hole Sun,” appropriately backed by a night sky projection speckled with stars. Watch a clip of the performance below.