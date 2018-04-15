News \

Rock Hall of Fame 2018: Heart and Alice in Chains Pay Tribute to Chris Cornell, Play “Black Hole Sun”

CREDIT: Kevin Kane / Getty Images / Stringer

Last night at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Heart’s Ann Wilson teamed up with Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains to perform a tribute to former Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell. Cornell took his own life in May at age 52. Wilson and Cantrell honor the late musician with a rendition of Soundgarden’s 1994 hit “Black Hole Sun,” appropriately backed by a night sky projection speckled with stars. Watch a clip of the performance below.

Rob Arcand
