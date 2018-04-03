Glassjaw and Quicksand Announce Summer Tour

Post-hardcore bands Glassjaw and Quicksand have announced that they will co-headline a tour together for the summer. Starting on July 7th and going up till early August, the 20-date tour will make stops in Chicago, Denver, Atlanta, Boston and more cities. This tours follows both bands’ late 2017 albums, Material Control and Interiors respectively, that came out after a lengthy hiatus without music for either band. The two will share the stage for the first time together which should make for an exciting sight for all the New York post-hardcore heads.

Tour dates are listed below:

GLASSJAW/QUICKSAND TOUR DATES

7/07 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot

7/08 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

7/09 – Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity Theater

7/11 – Denver, CO – The Ogden

7/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

7/14 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

7/15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

7/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

7/18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

7/20 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

7/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

7/24 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

7/25 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

7/27 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven Stage

7/28 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground*

7/29 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

7/31 – Boston, MA – Royal Night Club

8/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

8/02 – Montclair, NJ- Wellmont Theater

8/03 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

*Glassjaw only show