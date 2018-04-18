Ghostface Killah and Method Man were guests on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, where they had a tête-à-tête with a Keebler elf cookie meant to be Jeff Sessions about the fate of the Wu’s notorious $2 million album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. The album is now theoretically the property of the Department of Justice, since its original buyer, big pharma comic-book villain Martin Shkreli, was convicted of defrauding his investors in March. Colbert voiced the Session cookie, which quipped “Sorry, ya’ll might be the OG, but I’m the AG,” called itself an “old dirty bastard,” rapped “C.R.E.A.M.” and stuff like that.

Perhaps more notable was the Instagram post Ghostface upped before the show, featuring the two Wu-Tang legends consorting with former FBI director James Comey–also a guest on the show last night–backstage. “Me and my brother @methodmanofficial Workin on getting that album back from the feds… wu Tang forever @comey ,” Ghostface wrote. Feast your eyes on that image and the Sessions cookie bit below.