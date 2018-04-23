News \
Garbage Announce Version 2.0 U.S. Tour
After announcing a U.K. tour, Garbage have now set dates for a U.S. tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their second album, Version 2.0. The tour will consist of full album performances across the United States at the end of September, immediately following the U.K. leg. Garbage will play 17 shows in the U.S. starting in Seattle, WA and ending in Brooklyn, NY with stops in Portland, Las Vegas and Chicago among other cities. Along with the tour announcement, Garbage will be re-releasing a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Version 2.0 on June 22nd. Tickets go on sale on April 27th at 10:00 a.m. EST here.
The full tour schedule can be found below.
Garbage 2018 Tour Dates:
08/31-09/02 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Festival Theatre
09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
09/07 – Bristol, UK @ St. Phillips Gate Arena
09/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena
09/09 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1
09/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
09/12 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute
09/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
10/03 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan Hotel
10/07 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
10/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
10/18 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
10/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
10/21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre