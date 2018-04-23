Garbage Announce Version 2.0 U.S. Tour

After announcing a U.K. tour, Garbage have now set dates for a U.S. tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their second album, Version 2.0. The tour will consist of full album performances across the United States at the end of September, immediately following the U.K. leg. Garbage will play 17 shows in the U.S. starting in Seattle, WA and ending in Brooklyn, NY with stops in Portland, Las Vegas and Chicago among other cities. Along with the tour announcement, Garbage will be re-releasing a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Version 2.0 on June 22nd. Tickets go on sale on April 27th at 10:00 a.m. EST here.

The full tour schedule can be found below.

Garbage 2018 Tour Dates:

08/31-09/02 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Festival Theatre

09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

09/07 – Bristol, UK @ St. Phillips Gate Arena

09/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena

09/09 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1

09/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

09/12 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute

09/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/03 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan Hotel

10/07 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv

10/18 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

10/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre