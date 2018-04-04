Video: Future and Young Thug – “Group Home”

Last October saw the unification of two of the biggest stars in the trap, Future and Young Thug, when they released the collaboration mixtape Super Slimey. It was a victory lap, as each rapper scored a solo LP on our top albums of the year. They’ve put out two videos from the release, “All Da Smoke” and “Mink Flow.” Today sees the third visual accompaniment, for album closer “Group Home.” Directed by Gabriel Hart, the clip serves up horror-movie tropes, including tiny humans in scary masks, ectoplasm, walls scrawled with cryptic writings, and a general sense of despair. Watch it below.

Super Slimey is out now on 300/Epic/Atlantic.