Franz Ferdinand have released a new video for “Glimpse of Love,” a fun and irreverent track from their latest album Always Ascending. The song is a great, funky dance track on an album full of them and the new video, directed by Alice Kunisue, is as silly and charming as the song itself. It follows the band members around a farm, who are being deadly serious while doing goofy choreographed dances. Visually it is reminiscent of an old BBC documentary, which adds to the comedy of it all. After a long absence between albums, Franz Ferdinand has used their return to music as an excuse to experiment and have a good time, if nothing else, they’ve certainly been entertaining to watch.

Watch the video below: