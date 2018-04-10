Frances Bean Hopes Kurt Cobain Would Be Proud Even if He Didn’t Like Her Music

Red carpet interviews are seldom worth watching a day later, but at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on Sunday night (April 8) in Los Angeles, an E! News reporter had the good idea of asking Frances Bean Cobain about the first-ever original song snippet she posted (and then deleted) on Instagram last week. The 25-year-old artist/model/rock heiress played down the “release,” saying it was just an Instagram post and she’d like to keep working. “I don’t want to pigeonhole myself and say I am a musician or a visual artist because I feel like it’s all encompassing and I feel like every bit of my art is related to the other,” she explained. “So do I want to pursue my music further and see it come to fruition and see something further and see something palpable? Absolutely.”

Asked what dad Kurt Cobain would think of her music, Frances Bean had a diplomatic response. “I don’t have an answer for that because I don’t want to speak on someone else’s behalf,” she said. “I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn’t like the art I am putting out. That’s all I would ask of anyone in my life.”

Cobain and fellow celeb daughter Paris Jackson attended the awards show with honoree and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, known for his zany, colorful designs for singers like Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry and for putting winged sneakers on the Moonman. Watch her red carpet interview clip below.