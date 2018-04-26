Florence and the Machine are hitting the road for a short run of “intimate” dates in the U.S. and the U.K. Florence Welsh and her cohort will be performing in Brooklyn (two nights) and Los Angeles in the U.S. They will also be opening up for the Rolling Stones at London Stadium on May 25. “Sky Full of Song,” which was released two weeks ago, is the band’s first single since 2016. Their last full-length album was How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful from 2015. See the list of new dates below.

Excited to announce some intimate shows in the UK & US this May 🎼❤️ Tickets on sale Fri 27th, 10am local https://t.co/ivZ6k0x2gD – £1/$1 from each ticket sold will go to @Shelter (UK), @WINNYC_ORG (NY), or @DWCweb (LA). More info on the incredible work these charities do.. pic.twitter.com/NIHOWWqM74 — florence welch (@flo_tweet) April 26, 2018