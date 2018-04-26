News \

Florence and the Machine Announce New “Intimate” US and UK Shows

Florence and the Machine are hitting the road for a short run of “intimate” dates in the U.S. and the U.K. Florence Welsh and her cohort will be performing in Brooklyn (two nights) and Los Angeles in the U.S. They will also be opening up for the Rolling Stones at London Stadium on May 25. “Sky Full of Song,” which was released two weeks ago, is the band’s first single since 2016. Their last full-length album was  How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful  from 2015. See the list of new dates below.

Winston Cook-Wilson
