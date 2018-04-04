Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Pushed Onto Hot Rock Songs Chart By “Me, An Intellectual” Meme

For the second week in a row, a meme helps an older song onto Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart.

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours classic “Dreams” enters the tally (dated April 7) at No. 14 thanks to its usage in a meme showing people dancing to the song, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 1977.

A March 22 tweet from Twitter user @bottledfleet reads, “Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can’t even dance to it.” It was followed by the counter argument, “Me, an intellectual:,” featuring a 38-second clip of a marching band’s dance team boogying to “Dreams.”

“Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can’t even dance to it” Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2QmrFycHy2 — i m m i g r ❀ n t (@bottledfleet) March 22, 2018

The widespread sharing of the tweet — which had earned over 100,000 retweets and 300,000 likes as of 4/3 — and other similar tweets referencing the meme helped spark the song’s 36 percent surge in download sales in the latest tracking week (3/23-29) to 2,000, according to Nielsen Music. Additionally, the song racked up 1.9 million on-demand streams, a 24 percent gain.

Fleetwood Mac makes it second appearance on Hot Rock Songs, which began in 2009. Last May, fellow Rumours track “The Chain” hit #7 after its inclusion on the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack.

The resurgence of “Dreams” also benefits Rumours on the Top Rock Albums chart, as the 1977 album jumps 21-13 with 7,000 equivalent album units, up 12 percent. (The set topped the Billboard 200 for 31 weeks beginning 4/2/1977, still the longest reign for an album by a group in the chart’s history.)

“Dreams” isn’t the only recent example of a mostly social media-based meme boosting a song on the charts. Last week, Blonde Redhead’s “For The Damaged Coda” re-entered Hot Rock Songs at #16 after it was utilized in a Rick And Morty­-adjacent meme that helped boost the song’s sales and streams.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.