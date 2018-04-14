Title and Release Date Announced for New Flea Memoir

In 2014, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea announced that he was writing a memoir, and now the book’s title and release date have been announced. Titled Acid For the Children, the memoir follows Flea’s “fascinating life story, complete with all the dizzying highs, and the gutter lows you’d expect from an LA street rat turned world-famous rock star,” Grand Central Publishing said in its online listing. The book arrives September 25, and follows an op-ed he wrote earlier this year in TIME about his struggles with drug addition. Fellow Chili Pepper Anthony Kiedis’ best-selling memoir Scar Tissue was released in 2005.