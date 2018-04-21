Record Store Day 2018: The Flaming Lips Release Vinyl With Beer Pressed Inside, Share New Single

Record Store Day 2018 is finally here and The Flaming Lips have released yet another novelty vinyl pressing of their music: a vinyl record pressed with beer inside. The release is part of a new collaboration between the band and Dogfish Head Alehouse, which includes a new beer called Dragons & YumYums from Dogfish Head. The band has also released a 7″ single on pink vinyl containing two new songs: “The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon” and “Beer in Your Ear.” 5,600 copies of the pink 7″ will be available, while only 100 copies of the beer vinyl will be pressed. Watch a new video for “The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon” and check out their vinyl offerings below.

New Flaming Lips song “The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon” out Record Store Day: https://t.co/KJzX7RV7ly@WayneCoyne, @StevenDrozd and @DogfishBeer will be at @Guestroom at noon signing copies etc. Pressed on pink vinyl…

…100 special copies are filled with beer, as shown here: pic.twitter.com/hgKHIyDzVB — The Future Heart (@TheFutureHeart) April 20, 2018