The Flaming Lips Announce Additional North American Dates

The Flaming Lips have added new tour dates on their world tour supporting Oczy Mlody this year. They announced their first summer dates in February, and have now added new North American dates, including one date in Montreal. Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday (April 6) at 10:00 local time.

The Wayne-Coyne-led band also recently released “The Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983,” the first sampling of a new pair of remastered compilations of the band’s earliest works–Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips and the six-disc Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of the Flaming Lips 1986-1990–which are due out in April and May, respectively.

See the list of new dates below and the full lineup of summer dates over at the Lips’ site.

June 25- Fargo, ND Sanctuary Events Center

Jun 26- Sioux Falls, SD The District

Jun 28- Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Aug 16- Fort Wayne, IN Clyde Theatre

Aug 17- Cleveland, OH Agora Theater

Aug 20- Montreal, QC, CAN M Telus

Aug 21- Portland, ME State Theatre

Aug 22- Providence, RI The Strand Ballroom & Theatre

Aug 24- Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE – Indoor

Aug 26- Louisville, KY Iroquois Amphitheater