Father John Misty – “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All” and “Just Dumb Enough to Try”

Last night, news of a new Father John Misty album called God’s Favorite Customer, due out June 1, spread thanks to a listing on iTunes New Zealand. Now, he has released a split single of sorts from the 10-song record, the mournful baroque-pop ballad “Just Dumb Enough to Try” and the Todd-Rundgren-esque piano rocker “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All.” The biggest surprise here, perhaps, is that these new FJM songs are not provocatively topical, proper-noun-drenched, nine-minute screeds. They are tuneful, restrained, and run four minutes at the longest. Misty’s last single was the more explicitly self-mythologizing “Mr. Tillman,” with its talk of Jason Isbell and face tattoos, which came out in February. His last full-length, Pure Comedy, came out a year ago, but it hardly feels like he’s left the news cycle since then. Listen below.