Former Trump World Tower doorman Dino Sajudin released an explosive statement on Thursday afternoon in response to New Yorker and Associated Press reports about a $30,000 “catch and kill” payoff he received from the National Enquirer’s parent company American Media Inc. regarding a secondhand rumor he heard about a lovechild President Trump allegedly fathered in the late ’80s.

“I can confirm that while working at Trump World Tower I was instructed not to criticize President Trump’s former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child,” Sajudin said in a statement sent to CNN producer Sonia Moghe.

NEW: Trump doorman Dino Sajudin releases statement: “I was instructed not to criticize President Trump’s former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child.” (via @soniamoghe) pic.twitter.com/DYipY5DaY2 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) April 12, 2018

According to Ronan Farrow’s reporting for the New Yorker, Sajudin passed a lie detector test that confirmed that he heard the rumor of the affair and subsequent child from high-level Trump employees, including Matthew Calamari who served as Trump’s head of security. Sources within America Media Inc told Farrow that AMI CEO and Trump ally David Pecker told the National Enquirer staff to stop investigating the story once it had purchased the rights. Neither the Enquirer nor the New Yorker were able to confirm the veracity of the rumor. When Farrow contacted Sajudin for comment, he was rebuffed. From the New Yorker:

Sharon Churcher, one of the lead A.M.I. reporters on the story, told me, “I do not believe that story was true. I believed from the beginning it was not true.” Other employees at A.M.I. had questions about Sajudin’s credibility. In 2014, a Web site registered through a service that obscures the identity of the author claimed that Sajudin had made similar accusations against a Trump Tower resident named Lawrence Penn III, and that those accusations were false. (Penn could not be reached for comment. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to securities fraud, and he is currently serving a six-year prison sentence. Penn’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.) When I reached out to Sajudin, he responded, in an e-mail, “My time is valuable. What’s your offer??” After being told that The New Yorker does not pay sources, Sajudin declined further requests for an interview.

The White House declined to comment as well.