Video: Eminem – “Framed”

Eminem has released a new video for the Revival track “Framed.” The clip, directed by James Larese, starts with a news report about Eminem “escaping an asylum” and being hunted down by police. It then transitions into quick-cut montages of dead bodies, darkened woods, and a bloody Em maintaining his innocence against accusations that he committed heinous murders while also rapping about fantasies of committing heinous murders. Eminem is a rapper who contains multitudes. Watch below.