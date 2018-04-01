Eagles of Death Metal Frontman Jesse Hughes Apologizes for Parkland Protestor Remarks

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes made some pretty inflammatory comments about the March For Our Lives protests, and now the musician has issued an apology. After deleting his original remarks on Instagram earlier this week, the musician has uploaded a new video to Instagram, stating that his earlier remarks didn’t accuratly convey how he felt about the “movement of our nation’s youth.”

“I was not intending to impugn the youth of America and this beautiful thing they’ve accomplished,” he says in the video. “I truly am sorry. I did not mean to hurt anyone or cause any harm. As someone who’s watched their friends shot in front of their eyes, and seen people killed that they love, I should have handled this a lot more maturely and responsibly, and I did not do that and I messed up.

Watch his response in full below.