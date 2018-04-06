Drake Says He’s Dropping a New Single Tonight

Drake made an appearance at Majid Jordan’s show in Toronto on Thursday night (Apr. 5), and he came bearing some good news: fans should expect a new single tonight (Apr. 6). “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new single dropping tomorrow night, too, just in case you got some free time.”

Whether or not they actually did have free time, the audience sounded more than willing to clear room in their schedules for another Drizzy track. This year has already started on a high note for the rapper, who dropped a tearjerking video for his single “God’s Plan” in February, in which he donated his nearly $1 million budget to various people and organizations in need. Last month, Drake also donned a ’70s getup for a throwback cameo in Migos’ ultra-retro “Walk It Talk It” music video.

Watch Drake tease his new single below, and then, keep your eyes and ears peeled.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.