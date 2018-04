DJ Koze’s new album Knock Knock arrives May 4, and he’s just released the third and final single, “Pick Up.” It’s an easy, instantly likable six-and-a-half minute disco groove that samples Gladys Knight, and it comes with a humorously self-aware caption video and a press photo (above) that makes Stefan Kozalla look like the newest member of Gogol Bordello. Listen to “Pick Up” below.