Death Grips Reveals Art for New Album Year of the Snitch

After revealing that they were working with Tool bassist Justin Chancellor and later formally announcing the album on their website, Death Grips have now shared the art for their new album Year of the Snitch. The band’s always had a penchant for eerie, outlandish, and downright gross art direction, and Year of the Snitch is no exception, with gaping lips, teeth, and tongues pressed through cutouts in a circular surface. Check it out below.

