Deafheaven have announced their new album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which will be out on July 13 via ANTI-. It’s the San Francisco metal band’s first new release since 2015’s acclaimed New Bermuda. The group released a video for the album’s sprawling, shapeshifting lead single, “Honeycomb,” yesterday. The band will be touring in support of the album this summer. Check out the North American dates, along with the cover art and (according to iTunes New Zealand) track listing for the album, below.

1. You Without End

2. Honeycomb

3. Canary Yellow

4. Near

5. Glint

6. Night People

7. Worthless Animal

JUL 11 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

JUL 13 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

JUL 14 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

JUL 15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

JUL 17 Orlando, FL @ The Social

JUL 18 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

JUL 19 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

JUL 20 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

JUL 21 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

JUL 22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

JUL 24 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

JUL 25 Boston, MA @ Royale

JUL 26 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

JUL 27 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

JUL 28 Detroit, MI @ El Club

JUL 30 Chicago, IL @ Metro *

JUL 31 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

AUG 1 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

AUG 3 St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

AUG 4 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

AUG 5 Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

AUG 7 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

AUG 8 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

AUG 10 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

AUG 11 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

AUG 12 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

AUG 14 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

AUG 17 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

AUG 18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

All Dates with Drab Majesty & Uniform

*also w. MONO