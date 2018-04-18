News \
Deafheaven Announce New Album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, Summer Tour Dates
Deafheaven have announced their new album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which will be out on July 13 via ANTI-. It’s the San Francisco metal band’s first new release since 2015’s acclaimed New Bermuda. The group released a video for the album’s sprawling, shapeshifting lead single, “Honeycomb,” yesterday. The band will be touring in support of the album this summer. Check out the North American dates, along with the cover art and (according to iTunes New Zealand) track listing for the album, below.
1. You Without End
2. Honeycomb
3. Canary Yellow
4. Near
5. Glint
6. Night People
7. Worthless Animal
JUL 11 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
JUL 13 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
JUL 14 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
JUL 15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
JUL 17 Orlando, FL @ The Social
JUL 18 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
JUL 19 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
JUL 20 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
JUL 21 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
JUL 22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
JUL 24 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
JUL 25 Boston, MA @ Royale
JUL 26 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
JUL 27 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
JUL 28 Detroit, MI @ El Club
JUL 30 Chicago, IL @ Metro *
JUL 31 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
AUG 1 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
AUG 3 St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
AUG 4 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
AUG 5 Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
AUG 7 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
AUG 8 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
AUG 10 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
AUG 11 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
AUG 12 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
AUG 14 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
AUG 17 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
AUG 18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
All Dates with Drab Majesty & Uniform
*also w. MONO