Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

Deafheaven are back with their first song since their 2015 album New Bermuda, and what a return it is. The 12-minute “Honeycomb” weaves in black metal and power punk together succinctly, shifting in style and rhythm at various points throughout for anthemic and lovely musical journey.

The accompanying video consists of grainy film footage of the band in their home base of San Francisco, sight seeing and making music. While there’s still no official word about a new album, Stereogum notes that a Redditor uncovered a Japanese iTunes listing for the record showing that it’s titled Ordinary Corrupt Human Love and due out July 13 on ANTI- Records.

Watch the video below: