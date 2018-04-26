News \
David Crosby Has No Idea Who This Man Is
Earlier this month, Stephen Malkmus and David Crosby both performed on Live From Here, the Saturday evening public radio program formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion. The songwriters performed their own sets, and at the end of the show, as part of a group singalong to “What Are Their Names,” from Crosby’s magnificently stoned 1971 solo debut If I Could Only Remember My Name. Crosby makes a habit of responding to inquiries from followers on Twitter, so it was natural for one fan to inquire what it was like with the icon of ’90s indie rock. Crosby had no idea who that is.
Y’know, the guy who played in Pavement.
The guy you were literally two feet away from and singing with a couple of weeks ago.
The guy in the cool Sun Ra shirt?????
Maybe… yes.