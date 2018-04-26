Earlier this month, Stephen Malkmus and David Crosby both performed on Live From Here, the Saturday evening public radio program formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion. The songwriters performed their own sets, and at the end of the show, as part of a group singalong to “What Are Their Names,” from Crosby’s magnificently stoned 1971 solo debut If I Could Only Remember My Name. Crosby makes a habit of responding to inquiries from followers on Twitter, so it was natural for one fan to inquire what it was like with the icon of ’90s indie rock. Crosby had no idea who that is.

@thedavidcrosby how did you enjoy performing with Malkmus? — Anders Fleming (@anders_fleming) April 26, 2018

Um …who is Malkmus ? https://t.co/iotexdt4dl — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 26, 2018

Y’know, the guy who played in Pavement.

Stephen Malkmus from Pavement — Teej (@parallelcircle) April 26, 2018

Still no clue who you are talking about https://t.co/ZQw8x64BNb — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 26, 2018

The guy you were literally two feet away from and singing with a couple of weeks ago.

@thedavidcrosby You appeared onstage recently with Stephen Malkmus of the band Pavement. Do you like Pavement's music? — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) April 26, 2018

You are sadly mistaken ….never even heard of them and did NOT play the concert you seem to think I did https://t.co/dv3Q14gqEH — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 26, 2018

The guy in the cool Sun Ra shirt?????

My mistake- was it “Live From Here” maybe? pic.twitter.com/OsMw5Qblhn — Matthew Brown (@mrbrown20A) April 26, 2018

Maybe… yes.