Chicago rapper CupcakKe has released a new single. Titled “Quiz,” the track is maybe the hardest, heaviest single from the musician since her track “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” (from her album Ephorize) earlier this year. Already from an artist known for visceral lyrics, “Quiz” continues in suit, channeling themes from her standout album earlier this year into single punch of gross-out euphoria. Listen below.