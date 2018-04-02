News \
The Counting Crows Announce 25th Anniversary Tour Dates
To celebrate a two decade-career of multi-platinum records and relationships with multiple cast members from Friends, The Counting Crows will kick off a three-month long tour stargint in June. The band will celebrate 25 years of making music by hitting the road for a worldwide “25 YEARS AND COUNTING” tour, beginning with a trek across North America this opens in Boise. The band will also be joined by another 90’s staple, LIVE (or +LIVE+ apparently), who have reunited to join the Crows throughout the tour.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale in select cities starting Friday, April 6 at 10am EST. Counting Crows and +LIVE+ fan presales however, start tomorrow, April 3 at 10am EST.
All dates featuring +LIVE+ unless marked with a *
DATE CITY VENUE
Wed, June 27 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
Fri, June 29 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater
Sat, June 30 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Mon, July 2 Reno, NV Grand Theatre – Grand Sierra Resort
Tues, July 3 Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheater
Fri, July 6 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater
Sun, July 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater
Tues, July 10 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheater
Fri, July 13* Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino
Sat, July 14* Las Vegas, NV The Joint
Mon, July 16* Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
Wed, July 18 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Sat, July 21 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
Sun, July 22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tues, July 24 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu, July 26 Tupelo, MS Bancorp Arena
Sat, July 28 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Sun, July 29 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheater
Tues, July 31 St. Petersburg, FLAl Lang Stadium
Wed, Aug 1 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheater
Sat, Aug 4 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Sun, Aug 5 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Tues, Aug 7 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wed, Aug 8 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Fri, Aug 10 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, Aug 11 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Tues, Aug 14 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed, Aug 15 Hartford, CT The XFINITY Theatre
Fri, Aug 17 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Sat, Aug 18 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed, Aug 22 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, Aug 25 Syracuse, NY New York State Fair
Sun, Aug 26 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Wed, Aug 29 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Thu, Aug 30 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Sat, Sept 1 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sun, Sept 2 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, Sept 5* Champaign, IL State Farm Center
Thu, Sept 6 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sat, Sept 8 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sun, Sept 9 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis
Tues, Sept 11 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Thu, Sept 13 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino
Sat, Sept 15 Sioux City, IA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sun, Sept 16 Minneapolis, MN Mystic Lake – Amphitheater
Tue, Sept 18* Cedar Rapids, IA U.S. Cellular Center
Wed, Sept 19* Madison, WI Breese Stevens Field
Sat, Sept 22* Nashville, TN Pilgrimage Festival