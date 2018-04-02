News \

The Counting Crows Announce 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

To celebrate a two decade-career of multi-platinum records and relationships with multiple cast members from Friends, The Counting Crows will kick off a three-month long tour stargint in June. The band will celebrate 25 years of making music by hitting the road for a worldwide 25 YEARS AND COUNTING” tour, beginning with a trek across North America this opens in Boise. The band will also be joined by another 90’s staple, LIVE (or +LIVE+ apparently), who have reunited to join the Crows throughout the tour.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale in select cities starting Friday, April 6 at 10am EST. Counting Crows and +LIVE+ fan presales however, start tomorrowApril 3 at 10am EST.

All dates featuring +LIVE+ unless marked with a *

DATE                  CITY                                VENUE

Wed, June 27    Boise, ID                          Taco Bell Arena
Fri, June 29         Auburn, WA                   White River Amphitheater
Sat, June 30       Ridgefield, WA                Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Mon, July 2        Reno, NV                          Grand Theatre – Grand Sierra Resort
Tues, July 3      Murphys, CA                   Ironstone Amphitheater
Fri, July 6          Mountain View, CA         Shoreline Amphitheater
Sun, July 8        Irvine, CA                          FivePoint Amphitheater
Tues, July 10    Chula Vista, CA                Mattress Firm Amphitheater
Fri, July 13*    Indio, CA                           Fantasy Springs Casino
Sat, July 14*    Las Vegas, NV                 The Joint
Mon, July 16 Salt Lake City, UT         Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
Wed, July 18     Denver, CO                      Pepsi Center
Sat, July 21        Austin, TX                      Austin360 Amphitheater
Sun, July 22      Houston, TX                  Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tues, July 24     Irving, TX                      The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu, July 26      Tupelo, MS                   Bancorp Arena
Sat, July 28       Pelham, AL                   Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Sun, July 29      Atlanta, GA                  Chastain Park Amphitheater
Tues, July 31     St. Petersburg,             FLAl Lang Stadium
Wed, Aug 1      West Palm Beach, FL   Coral Sky Amphitheater
Sat, Aug 4         Jacksonville, FL           Daily’s Place
Sun, Aug 5       Charlotte, NC               PNC Music Pavilion
Tues, Aug 7     Virginia Beach, VA      Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wed, Aug 8     Bristow, VA                   Jiffy Lube Live
Fri, Aug 10      Hershey, PA                  Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, Aug 11      Camden, NJ                  BB&T Pavilion
Tues, Aug 14   Holmdel, NJ                PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed, Aug 15    Hartford, CT               The XFINITY Theatre
Fri, Aug 17       Boston, MA                 Xfinity Center
Sat, Aug 18      Gilford, NH                Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed, Aug 22   Wantagh, NY             Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, Aug 25      Syracuse, NY             New York State Fair
Sun, Aug 26    Cleveland, OH           Blossom Music Center
Wed, Aug 29   Toronto, ON              Budweiser Stage
Thu, Aug 30    Pittsburgh, PA           KeyBank Pavilion
Sat, Sept 1       Cincinnati, OH           Riverbend Music Center
Sun, Sept 2     Detroit, MI                  DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, Sept 5*  Champaign, IL           State Farm Center
Thu, Sept 6     Indianapolis, IN       Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sat, Sept 8      Chicago, IL                Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sun, Sept 9     St. Louis, MO           Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis
Tues, Sept 11  Kansas City, MO      Starlight Theatre
Thu, Sept 13  Council Bluffs, IA   Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino
Sat, Sept 15   Sioux City, IA           Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sun, Sept 16  Minneapolis, MN    Mystic Lake – Amphitheater
Tue, Sept 18*  Cedar Rapids, IA     U.S. Cellular Center
Wed, Sept 19*   Madison, WI        Breese Stevens Field
Sat, Sept 22*    Nashville, TN        Pilgrimage Festival

 

Israel Daramola
