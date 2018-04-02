To celebrate a two decade-career of multi-platinum records and relationships with multiple cast members from Friends, The Counting Crows will kick off a three-month long tour stargint in June. The band will celebrate 25 years of making music by hitting the road for a worldwide “25 YEARS AND COUNTING” tour, beginning with a trek across North America this opens in Boise. The band will also be joined by another 90’s staple, LIVE (or +LIVE+ apparently), who have reunited to join the Crows throughout the tour.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale in select cities starting Friday, April 6 at 10am EST. Counting Crows and +LIVE+ fan presales however, start tomorrow, April 3 at 10am EST.

All dates featuring +LIVE+ unless marked with a *

DATE CITY VENUE

Wed, June 27 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

Fri, June 29 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater

Sat, June 30 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Mon, July 2 Reno, NV Grand Theatre – Grand Sierra Resort

Tues, July 3 Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheater

Fri, July 6 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater

Sun, July 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater

Tues, July 10 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheater

Fri, July 13* Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino

Sat, July 14* Las Vegas, NV The Joint

Mon, July 16* Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

Wed, July 18 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Sat, July 21 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

Sun, July 22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tues, July 24 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu, July 26 Tupelo, MS Bancorp Arena

Sat, July 28 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Sun, July 29 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheater

Tues, July 31 St. Petersburg, FL Al Lang Stadium

Wed, Aug 1 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 4 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Sun, Aug 5 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Tues, Aug 7 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed, Aug 8 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri, Aug 10 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sat, Aug 11 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Tues, Aug 14 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed, Aug 15 Hartford, CT The XFINITY Theatre

Fri, Aug 17 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Sat, Aug 18 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed, Aug 22 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat, Aug 25 Syracuse, NY New York State Fair

Sun, Aug 26 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Wed, Aug 29 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Thu, Aug 30 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sat, Sept 1 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sun, Sept 2 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wed, Sept 5* Champaign, IL State Farm Center

Thu, Sept 6 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat, Sept 8 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sun, Sept 9 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis

Tues, Sept 11 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Thu, Sept 13 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

Sat, Sept 15 Sioux City, IA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun, Sept 16 Minneapolis, MN Mystic Lake – Amphitheater

Tue, Sept 18* Cedar Rapids, IA U.S. Cellular Center

Wed, Sept 19* Madison, WI Breese Stevens Field

Sat, Sept 22* Nashville, TN Pilgrimage Festival