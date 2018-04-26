Colin Jost and Michael Che, famous for their partnership on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, have been announced as the dual hosts of the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The show is being executive produced by SNL’s Lorne Michaels and will feature “surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live,” according to the chairman of NBC Entertainment. This is the first time Michaels has produced the Emmys since 1988. The show will air on NBC on September 17.

[Variety]